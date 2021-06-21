Brokers Set Expectations for Lennar Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

Lennar stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lennar has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lennar by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

