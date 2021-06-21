Bruker Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

BRKR stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

