BSC Station (BSCS) Price Down 41.2% This Week

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $373,021.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded down 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00113374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00138607 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,300.32 or 0.99452780 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003106 BTC.

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

