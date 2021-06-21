BSCPAD Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.59 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $35.59 million and $460,376.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00119468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00160131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,519.25 or 1.00758378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

