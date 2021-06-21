BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.22 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.22 million and $5,856.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.12 or 0.00666851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00079974 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

