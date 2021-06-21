Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BFLY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,469. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.