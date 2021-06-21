C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 2.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 7.94% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,008,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $94.76. 8,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,140. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

