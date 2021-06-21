CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $57.47 or 0.00181419 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $201,156.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00055342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.00677700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00080078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038856 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

