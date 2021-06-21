Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cactus worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

WHD stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

