CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $32,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -256.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

