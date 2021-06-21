Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.50. 60,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $3,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden National by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

