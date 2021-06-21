Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.65. Canaan shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 15,877 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 4.24.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

