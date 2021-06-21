Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Canada Goose worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canada Goose by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after acquiring an additional 352,115 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Canada Goose by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 423,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,299,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of GOOS opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

