Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 96,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,145 shares.The stock last traded at $38.21 and had previously closed at $38.08.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $54,394,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,299,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 497,751 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canada Goose by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after buying an additional 352,115 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

