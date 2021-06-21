Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.04. 1,461,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

