Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday.

CNQ stock opened at C$42.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.94. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,011,800. Insiders sold 169,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,386 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

