CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 124,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 163,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

CannaGrow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

