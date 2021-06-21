Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

