Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) recently:

6/18/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 877,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 478,206 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

