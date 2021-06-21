Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.55 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Cardano has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003766 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion and $4.55 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00035093 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00215720 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00033829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007101 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

