Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Trading Up 13.4%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shot up 13.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.63. 1,758,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,107,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

CJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.42.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.