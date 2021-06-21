Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Down to $41.66

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.66, but opened at $40.27. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 437 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSII. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

