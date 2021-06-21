Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Up 1.6%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.13 and last traded at $141.97. Approximately 162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGJTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

