Carla C. Chavarria Purchases 1,313 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. 2,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $229.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

