Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $179.00 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

