Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total transaction of $14,638,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $234,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE CVNA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.43. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

