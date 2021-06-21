carVertical (CV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $82,138.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $82,138.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.12 or 0.00666851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00079974 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

