Cashaa (CAS) Market Capitalization Tops $18.60 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Cashaa has a market cap of $18.60 million and $507,724.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.00680528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00080418 BTC.

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,970,875 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

