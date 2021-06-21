Castle (CSTL) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $14,480.65 and approximately $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00406513 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00886990 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

