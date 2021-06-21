Ccore (CCO) Price Down 44.5% Over Last Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $17,425.44 and approximately $111.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00056117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00694443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00080904 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

