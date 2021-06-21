Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0283 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $158.71 million and $35.30 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00055299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00021492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.00654916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00078917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039350 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

