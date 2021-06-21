Centaur Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $1.61 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00663401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00078871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

