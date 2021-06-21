Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.95

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 167468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.