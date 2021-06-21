Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $78.83. 3,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

