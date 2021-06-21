CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Hits $41.71 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. CertiK has a market capitalization of $41.71 million and $4.11 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00118994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.65 or 0.99757670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,744,820 coins and its circulating supply is 45,306,296 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

