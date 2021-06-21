CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Lowered by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up 1.7% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.11% of CF Industries worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

CF traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.90. 136,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

