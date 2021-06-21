Chain Guardians Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $331,705.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

