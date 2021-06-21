ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $367,380,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $106,800,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $53,400,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $49,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

