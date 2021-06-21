ChartEx (CHART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,385.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $210,275.59 and approximately $8,385.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00117631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00149251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,770.73 or 0.99613286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

