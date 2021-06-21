ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.81 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $268,421.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.84 or 0.99568860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00031304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000750 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

