Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.47. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,923. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

