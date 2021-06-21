Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce $21.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $85.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHMG opened at $42.09 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

