Chi Gastoken (CHI) Market Cap Tops $366,768.65

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $366,768.65 and $214,261.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.