Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CSSEP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. 4,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.20.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

