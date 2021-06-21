Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 130485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

