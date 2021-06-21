Chimpion Market Cap Hits $66.47 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $66.47 million and approximately $452,908.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.79 or 0.00663447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00079788 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

