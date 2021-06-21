China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.68

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.246 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

