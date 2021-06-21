China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

