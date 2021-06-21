China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.76

Shares of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

