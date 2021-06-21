Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Choice Hotels International worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $119.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

